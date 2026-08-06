BasketballSports

BEST Center sets Ateneo, Inspire Academy clinics

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Teeside Mohawks v Plymouth Raiders National Cup Basketball Final 10/1/99 Sheffield Arena PIc : Action Images / Stuart Franklin Generic View - Ball and net

Very young basketball and volleyball hopefuls begin their sports journeys at the Ateneo and Inspire Sports courts this month when the multi-awarded and pionering BEST Center starts its clinics on Saturday, Aug. 8.

New students are also still being welcomed for the cage and volley clinics at the Ateneo College Covered Courts in Katipunan, Quezon City. Classes backed by Milo in cooperation with Chris Sports will be held every Saturday from 8;30 a.m. to 12 noon from Auguest 8 to September 19.

Sunday sessions, meanwhile, are to be held at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba Laguna from Auguest 16 to September 20.

The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center, founded in 1978 by the late national coach Nicanor “Nic” Jorge, is a recipient of the

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Olympism Award and is a Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Hall-of-Fame awardee, among others.

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