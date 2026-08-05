Before Eala, Treat Huey put PH on the DC Open map

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

While Alex Eala became the first Filipino to win a singles title at the Mubadala DC Open, another Filipino had already etched his name in the tournament’s history more than a decade earlier by winning the doubles crown.

In 2012, Fil-American Treat Huey, who began representing the Philippines in 2009, won the DC Citi Open doubles title alongside British partner Dominic Inglot for his breakthrough ATP doubles crown.

Huey went on to win eight ATP doubles titles — five at the ATP 250 level and three at the ATP 500 level — while also finishing runner-up eight times. Among his best results was a runner-up finish at the 2013 Indian Wells Masters with Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz.

The former world No. 18 in doubles also enjoyed deep runs at the Grand Slams, highlighted by a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon in 2016 with Belarusian partner Max Mirnyi. The pair fell to eventual champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

In recognition of his career, the Mubadala Citi DC Open honored Huey with a retirement ceremony during the 2023 tournament, attended by his family, coach and fellow players.

Before stepping away from professional tennis later that year, Huey also shared the court with Eala at the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, where the two won the mixed doubles bronze medal.