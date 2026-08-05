Pinay shuttlers Bejesa, Noceja breeze past rivals at PH Junior Int’l Series

National junior team standout Eve Bejasa advanced to the Round of 16 of the girls’ under-19 singles after sweeping compatriot Nica Gulpany, 21–11, 21–11, on the second day of the inaugural Philippine Junior International Series, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong.

Fresh off her strong showing in the Philippine National Badminton Open, the 17-year-old from Cebu City needed just 21 minutes to secure her place in the next round of the tournament, which is backed by Yonex, Sunrise, Smart, Gameville Central Park, Cignal, mWell, MVP Sports Foundation, Maynilad, Jollibee, Milksha, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, PLDT, TELESCOOP, and Uratex.

With another match ahead, Bejasa hopes to continue delivering for the Philippines in the tournament, which has attracted young shuttlers from more than 30 countries and is supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee.

Bejasa will next face Canada’s Althia Bedi for a place in the quarterfinals. Bedi outlasted the Philippines’ Imari Dawn Jimenez in three games, 21–16, 17–21, 21–19.

Joining Bejasa in the quarterfinal hunt are Christel Fuentespina and Ma. Nicole Notorio, who both registered impressive victories.

Fuentespina, another national junior team standout, overwhelmed compatriot Zoe Driz, 21–5, 21–4, while Notorio defeated Thailand’s Montra Sae Jiew, 21–14, 21–17.

In the girls’ under-15 division, Alexzandria Gail Noceja also booked her place in the Round of 16 after a commanding 21–7, 21–11 victory over compatriot Alyzha Marabulas.

Noceja will face India’s Kyra Raina, who defeated the Philippines’ Kathlyn Ocampo, 21–4, 21–11, for a quarterfinal berth.

Jaleesa Condez also advanced to the second round after edging Maldives’ Ahmed Mahloof Laiba in a tightly contested match, 22–20, 22–20.

On the boys’ side of the under-15 division, Carlitos Joe Corrales put up a fight against Malaysia’s Yin Jie Wong but bowed out after a 10–21, 21–23, 15–21 second-round loss.

Fans can catch select matches throughout the tournament, while all championship matches will be streamed live and free on PusoP.com, as well as on the Smart Sports Facebook and YouTube platforms, bringing the country’s newest international badminton event to audiences nationwide.