Titan’s Mark Omega escapes serious  injury after scary fall

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Titan Ultra breathed a sigh of relief after rookie big man Mark Omega was cleared of any serious injuries following a frightening fall during the Giant Risers’ 132-128 win over the Macau Giant Pandas on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Giant Risers head coach Rensy Bajar confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 5, that Omega’s CT scan came back negative for any serious injury. The team’s medical staff only advised the 25-year-old center to rest for a couple of days.

“Okay naman na si Denver. Negative naman yung results niya sa CT scan. Medyo pinapahinga lang siya ng doctor for a couple of days pero okay na siya,” said Bajar.

A frightening scene unfolded at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila when Omega landed hard on his back while battling for a rebound just 53 seconds into the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-5 big man lay on the floor for more than five minutes before he was stretchered off the court and rushed to Manila Doctors Hospital.

Encouragingly, Omega remained conscious after the incident and was able to move his feet, although he complained of back pain.

The injury scare cut short what Bajar believed was shaping up to be Omega’s breakout game. Before exiting, the rookie had six points and four rebounds.

“Go hard lagi ‘yan sa practice. Napakasipag na bata. But pagdating sa game masyado lang siyang nanggigigil. Breakout game na sana kaya lang inabutan nga ng aksidente,” Bajar said after the game.