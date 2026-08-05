More than just a ride: Student missed UPCAT, but left with a lesson to remember

By Richielyn Canlas

What was supposed to be a simple ride to the testing center for the University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) ended in disappointment after a student missed the exam—but also became an unexpected journey that left her with a valuable lesson in life.

Mai, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student, shared on social media her experience after she missed the UPCAT on Sunday, Aug. 2, after she and her booked Move It rider got lost and failed to locate her assigned testing center despite following the pinned location and asking several people for directions.

According to Mai, she left home early after having lunch as her assigned testing center was in Barangay Dela Paz, Antipolo City. She then booked a Move It ride, where she met a rider named Jeffrey.

“What we thought would be a simple ride turned into us getting lost over and over again. The first pinned location was wrong. Then Google Maps led us somewhere else. We asked guards, strangers, and anyone who might know where the testing center was. Every time we thought we were finally there, we’d find out it wasn’t the right place,” she said.

Despite the delays, which should have ended with a single drop-off at Mai’s pinned location, she said the rider never made her feel like a burden.

Instead, he continued asking people for directions and took her to every location they were told might be the correct testing center.

“He could’ve easily dropped me off after the first mistake, but instead, he stayed. He kept asking people for directions, driving from one place to another, hoping we’d still make it in time,” she shared.

However, despite doing everything they could to make it on time, more than an hour had already been spent searching for the testing center. When the clock struck 12:20 p.m., Mai realized she would no longer make it to the UPCAT.

“Kuya, it’s okay… you can just drop me off here. I’m not taking the exam anymore,” Mai recalled telling the rider.

After getting off the motorcycle, Mai called her mother and broke down in tears. Her mother tried to comfort her, telling her that perhaps UP was not meant for her—and that everything would be okay.

Moments later, she heard someone call out, “Ate!” As she turned around, she saw Jeffrey—the rider had come back for her.

Jeffrey then told her to get back on the motorcycle because he did not want to leave her alone in a place she was unfamiliar with.

“He even drove me to where I could safely get home—and he refused to charge me anything extra despite everything we’d been through,” Mai said.

She may not have made it to the UPCAT, but as she headed home, she carried with her a lesson she would never forget—that even during the moments when everything feels heavy, kindness can come from the most unexpected people.

“In a world where everyone’s always in a hurry, a stranger chose kindness,” she said

“Thank you, Kuya Jeffrey. You didn’t just give me a ride—you reminded me that there are still genuinely good people out there. I hope this post somehow finds you someday. May life return every bit of kindness you’ve shown to a complete stranger,” she added.

In an interview with the Manila Bulletin, Mai shared that the experience taught her that life does not end because of one missed opportunity. Instead, she chose to keep moving forward, hoping that if given another chance, she would still take the UPCAT next year.

“I still plan to apply to different universities and continue pursuing my dreams. While missing the exam was heartbreaking, I know there are still many opportunities ahead of me, and I’m determined to keep moving forward,” she said.

While Mai fully took responsibility for what happened and agreed with some netizens who said that visiting the testing site beforehand could have helped her avoid the incident, she hopes others would also understand where she was coming from—especially since she only shared her story to express her appreciation for the rider.

According to Mai, her family circumstances made things more challenging.

She shared that her father, who is a teacher, had to work that day, while her mother, who has a demanding job, was assigned to another province, leaving her to figure things out on her own.

“I noticed that some people in the comment section were quick to judge my parents for not being there with me. I understand where they’re coming from, but I also hope they understand that both of my parents have work commitments, and sometimes those responsibilities make it impossible for them to accompany me,” she explained.

Mai said Jeffrey’s actions that day deeply touched her, sharing, “As someone who has always longed for a father’s love, his concern and compassion really touched my heart.”

“It may have seemed like a simple act of kindness to him, but to me, it was something I’ll always remember. I truly hope he knows how grateful I am, and I hope he continues to inspire others with the kindness he shows every day,” she added.

“I just want to thank Kuya Jeff so much. He didn’t just show me kindness—he reminded me that humanity still exists. The way he treated me that day, making sure I was okay and staying with me even though he had his own responsibilities, meant more than I can put into words,” she continued.

Despite everything that happened, Mai remains thankful, especially to her mother, who has always been her biggest supporter.

She said her mother never pressured her to get into a specific university and continues to remind her that her future is not defined by one missed opportunity—a reminder that has helped Mai keep moving forward.

For students who may experience the same disappointment, Mai hopes they remember that an unexpected setback does not define their journey.

Failing does not mean they are a failure; sometimes, these moments become opportunities to learn, grow, and become stronger.

“Please enjoy your school life and don’t put too much pressure on yourselves. Your worth is never defined by your academics or your achievements. Everyone has their own timeline, and one setback doesn’t determine your future.”