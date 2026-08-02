Jokingly, Guiao intends to bench Nocum: ‘Baka humingi na ng raise ito’

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao jokingly warned that Adrian Nocum might soon come knocking on management’s door for a salary increase after a series of stellar performances during the team’s three-game win streak.

The high-flying guard actually had back-to-back career games, proving capable to become the team’s next leader following the departure of Gian Mamuyac.

Nocum first posted a double-double of 13 points and career-high 10 assists in the 110-97 win over Barangay Ginebra and then finished with career-high 31 points including the game-winning layup in the 98-97 win over Magnolia.

“Baka maya-maya, humingi na ng raise sa sweldo ’to. Delikado eh. Kailangang bangkuin muna uli para sumama ang laro ng konti,” Guiao quipped.

“Naging Player of the Week lang, ganito na, medyo kinakabahan na kami dito,” he added in jest.

Behind the lighthearted remarks, however, Guiao has been pleased with Nocum’s growth, particularly with his decision-making and ability to make the right plays for the Elasto Painters.

“Sabi ko nga, nag-iimprove ’yung decision-making niya, mas consistent siya ngayon,” Guiao said.

The Rain or Shine mentor also expressed his trust in Nocum’s ability to create plays, while emphasizing that the team has enough options when defenses collapse on him.

“Nagtitiwala naman kami sa diskarte niya,” said Guiao. “Kung maida-drive niya, meron siyang tira, desisyon niya ’yun. Pero kung nag-collapse ’yun at hirap siya, naka-spread out naman ’yung puwedeng tumira din.”