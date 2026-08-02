Amit gets back at Centeno, boosts World 10-Ball bid 

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Rubilen Amit got back at good friend and defending champion Chezka Centeno, 4-3, 2-4, 4-2, to advance to the third round of the 2026 WPA Women’s 10-Ball World Championship in Rome, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The two-time champion needed two hours and 12 minutes to overcome Centeno, the recently crowned world 8-ball champion who beat her in the semifinals of the said event last week.

The win arranged Amit a next match with American Sofia Mast for a spot in the Last 16, while Centeno was relegated to the losers’ bracket where she takes on Kennedy Meyman of the United States.

Centeno needed three victories, including her upcoming match over Meyman, to make it to the Last 16.