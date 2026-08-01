Chameleons find answers late, sweep resilient Highrisers

Games Saturday, Aug. 8

(City of Santiago, Isabela)

4 p.m. – ZUS Coffee vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. – Capital1 vs Creamline

Dragged into a series of pressure-packed finishes by a determined Galeries Tower side that simply refused to fold, Nxled showcased the chemistry, depth and composure that coach Guidetti Etorre has been preaching, pulling through in every crucial stretch to carve out a hard-earned 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 victory in the PVL On Tour Showdown before a packed crowd at the Polomolok Gymnasium in Cotabato on Saturday.

Despite the exhibition nature of the preseason tournament, the atmosphere was anything but casual as local volleyball fans packed the venue, creating a lively backdrop for one of the day’s most competitive matches. The enthusiastic crowd was rewarded with momentum swings and three tightly contested sets that highlighted both teams’ readiness for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League season in October.

The Chameleons leaned on their balanced offense and collective execution to secure their second straight victory after an opening-game defeat, following last week’s sweep of Capital1 in Ilocos Sur. The back-to-back wins provided an emphatic response to their four-set loss to Creamline in Isabela last July 8 and underscored the growing cohesion of a squad that continues to flourish under Etorre’s system.

Every time the Highrisers threatened to seize momentum, Nxled found a player willing to deliver.

Sophomore Lyann de Guzman rose to the occasion in the closing moments of the first two sets, coming through with timely attacks that steadied the Chameleons in crunch time. In the decisive third frame, veterans Aduke Ogunsanya and Myla Pablo combined to slam the door on Galeries Tower’s final rally, completing the straight-set triumph in one hour and 38 minutes.

Pablo led Nxled with 14 points, while MJ Phillips and EJ Cariño chipped in nine points apiece. Jonah Escamillan and Jovelyn Fernandez added six and five markers, respectively, as Nxled maximized its depth in an all-to-play format that saw key players rested in several sets.

Despite the rotations, Nxled’s offensive firepower remained evident, finishing with 49 attack points – 10 more than Galeries Tower.

Erika Deloria paced the Highrisers with 13 points, while Jean Asis contributed 11 markers, including five blocks that helped Galeries Tower carve out a slim 11-10 advantage in blocking against Nxled’s formidable middle rotation.

Setter Gel Cayuna earned top honors after orchestrating Nxled’s offense with 16 excellent sets while adding four points. Across the net, Galeries Tower’s Jules Coronel also impressed with a match-high 19 excellent sets in a superb floor-directing performance.

It was a victory built less on individual brilliance than on collective trust. Etorre drew meaningful contributions from virtually every player he fielded, with Nxled’s fluid rotations, balanced scoring and defensive discipline repeatedly paying dividends in the match’s defining moments. De Guzman, Ogunsanya and Jackie Acuña finished with three points apiece.

Galeries Tower, however, made sure nothing came easily.

Looking to build on its stirring four-set comeback victory over Farm Fresh two weeks ago, the Highrisers fought with remarkable determination despite operating with limited manpower. They answered nearly every Nxled surge with one of their own, extending rallies, frustrating the Chameleons and forcing the first two sets into tense endgame battles.

After absorbing narrow defeats in the opening two frames, Nxled attempted to finally create separation in the third, racing to 8-4 and 12-7 leads. But Galeries Tower once again showed its fighting spirit, clawing back behind relentless defense and timely attacks to trim the deficit and stay within striking distance.

Each time Nxled appeared ready to pull away, the Highrisers responded with another run, refusing to let the match slip away without a fight.

The Highrisers erased a four-point deficit and closed the gap at 16-17 behind an Asis block on Fernandez.

But the Chameleons quickly regained control. De Guzman stopped the rally with an off-the-block attack before Chiara Permentilla capitalized on an overpass with a thunderous kill, sparking a decisive run that stretched their lead to 20-16.

From there, the Chameleons never looked back as the Highrisers unraveled with a string of hitting errors, including a pair of miscues from Jade Gentapa.

The former ZUS Coffee Thunderbelle briefly redeemed herself with a kill to save one match point, but the Chameleons answered in fitting fashion. Pablo delivered the match-clinching attack, which the Highrisers failed to return, sealing the victory.

As the pressure mounted late in each set, the difference ultimately came down to experience and execution. While Galeries Tower’s resolve never wavered, the lack of fresh bodies and the inability to sustain its composure in the closing exchanges proved costly, allowing Nxled to capitalize on key opportunities and finish each set with authority.

The loss dropped the Highrisers to 1-1 in the tour, but their resilience once again showed they can compete with the league’s stronger teams when their energy and defense are clicking.

For Nxled, meanwhile, the victory served as another encouraging sign that its chemistry is steadily taking shape. With contributions coming from across the roster and players embracing their roles in high-pressure situations, the Chameleons continue to build momentum and confidence heading into the PVL season, proving that a balanced, connected squad can be just as dangerous as one powered by star performances.