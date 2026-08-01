Alas falls short to Thailand in 5-set thriller

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alas Pilipinas put up another impressive performance, forcing the mighty Thailand to five compelling sets and keeping almost everyone on the edge of their seats.

Sadly, as in their game against host Vietnam, the Nationals just could not pull it off and suffered a heartbreaking 17-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-18, 10-15 loss to remain winless in the first leg of the 2026 Women’s SEA V. Cup at the Dong Anh Gymnasium in Hanoi Saturday, Aug. 1.

But it was a good try.

From a 9-5 deficit, the Nationals threatened at 11-9 only to blow another chance to barge into the win column.

The Thais needed more than two hours to seal the deal, but certainly, the win was what they needed ahead of their crucial match against Vietnam Sunday, Aug. 2, at the same venue.

That should be the event’s gold medal match since the host is also undefeated in two games.

The Philippines, for its part, goes for a shot of a bronze when it tangles with Indonesia also Sunday.

With most of the core of the historic Philippine squad that won a silver in the AVC Women’s Cup last year, the Taka Minowa-mentored bounced back with a different set of energy – despite coming from a dismal opening set – to seize the second frame early.

There, Solomon delivered the point and block that put the Philippines to a 24-19 lead, before Fifi Sharma came through with a towering block to level count at 1-set apiece.

Unfortunately, those efforts went to waste as Thailand built a commanding 20-10 lead, enough to deny Alas Pilipinas a chance to take the third set.

The Filipinas completed the comeback by claiming the fourth, but failed to sustain their momentum in the decider as the Thais regained control and pulled away to extinguish the Philippines’ upset bid.