Aurin the hero as gritty TNT pulls rug from under SMB in OT; NLEX stays hot

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Kim Aurin emerged as the unlikely hero in the endgame, burying two back-breaking triples as the undermanned but gritty TNT pulled the rug from under San Miguel, 93-89 in overtime in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, Aug. 1.

With the Tropang 5G missing most of its key players and needing someone to take over in the extra period, Aurin rose to the occasion and sparked a crucial 10-5 finishing kick to pick up its second-straight win and give head coach Chot Reyes a winning birthday celebration.

Aurin was even fouled in his last three point make and while he missed the bonus free throw even had a crucial rebound to further fan the fiery TNT run.

He finished with 22 points built on six triples to go with eight rebounds to step up in the absence of Calvin Oftana, Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy and Jordan Heading who are all out of commission due to their respective injuries.

Import Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson also made a good account of himself in his first game back, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while Rey Nambatac also chipped in 21.

Poy Erram was also solid in his first game back with 12 points as TNT improved to a 3-2 record while dragging SMB to a 4-2 slate.

Meanwhile, NLEX stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter take down Converge, 117-109, and stay perfect.

Schonny Winston and Dequan Jones once again spearheaded the Road Warriors, combining for 22 of the team’s 31 points in the payoff period en route to the big win that solidified their hold of the top spot in Group A.

Jones led the way with 28 points and nine rebounds while Winston did a little bit of everything with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists — including seven straight points to open the fourth and help NLEX pad a 102-91 cushion.