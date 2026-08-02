Eala bombs Osaka of Japan, claims first WTA 500 final

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala added another legendary name to her growing list of giant-killing feats, stunning former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-2, to storm into the final of the Mubadala DC Open in Washington D.C. on Sunday, Aug. 2 (Philippine time).

The world No. 28 Filipina showcased her poise and grit against the third-seeded Osaka, digging deep in a hard-fought contest to reach her first-ever WTA 500 championship match.

Awaiting Eala in the final is top seed and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who earlier dispatched fourth pick Diana Shnaider, 7-5, 6-4.

Eala and Osaka matched each other shot for shot in the opening set, exchanging service breaks in the third and fourth games before settling into a string of holds that kept the score tied at 4-all.

But consecutive unforced errors from Osaka proved costly, allowing Eala to break serve and grab a pivotal 5-4 lead.

Riding the momentum, Eala comfortably held the next game to seal the first set in her favor, then stormed to a 2-0 lead in the second set to stay in complete control.

A decisive break in the seventh game all but sealed Osaka’s fate as the Filipina wrapped up the stunning victory in one hour and 16 minutes.