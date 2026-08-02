Dave Ildefonso stars again as Abra notches 16th straight win

Abra Solid North quashed Binan’s final assault to prevail, 63-53, on Saturday and keep top spot in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

DJ Fenner triggered a seven-point cluster in the last five minutes that pushed the Abra Weavers ahead, 60-51, and secured the defending champions’ 18th win in 19 starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

Abra extended its hot run to 16 and paced the race for playoff spots in the North division, towing Caloocan (18-2), San Juan (16-2), and Ilagan Isabela (14-7).

The Ilagan Isabela Cowboys shook off a sluggish start to subdue the Negros Hacienderos, 101-89, in the opener, while the Meycauayan Marilao Gems beat the Paranaque Patriots, 91-80, in the second game.

Binan threatened at 49-51 after a triple by Renzo Subido, but Dave Ildefonso retaliated with a triple to increase Abra’s lead to five.

Marc Pingris scored inside to cut the deficit to 51-54, only for Fenner to drill in a jumper, Shaun Ildefonso to cut loose, and Fenner to nail another jumper with 3 minutes and 41 seconds left that pulled Binan down to 16-4 and third place in the South division, behind Batangas (15-3) and Quezon Province (14-2).

Dave Ildefonso, the reigning MVP, posted 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks to capture his third straight SportsPlus best player honors over Fenner, who finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds, and Jake Figueroa, with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Raven Gonzales also shone for Abra with 5 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, two on Pingris in the crucial minutes, where Binan was held to two points.