Telecom theft foiled in QC; suspect arrested

By Trixee Rosel

A 37-year-old man was arrested after security guards caught him dismantling a PLDT telecommunications cabinet along Quirino Highway corner Urbano Street in Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches, Quezon City on Tuesday morning, July 28.

Two roving security guards were conducting a routine inspection at around 9:15 a.m. when they found the suspect opening the PLDT cabinet and removing its internal components without the company’s knowledge and consent.

They immediately restrained him and alerted a nearby police mobile patrol.

Responding police officers arrested the suspect at the scene.

Recovered were components of a fiber ethernet access gateway outdoor node/cabinet valued at about ₱300,000.

The suspect and the recovered equipment were brought to the Novaliches Police Station (PS4) for investigation.

Police said a background check showed the suspect had previous records for theft in July 2022, violations of Presidential Decree No. 1602 and Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, in February 2023, and violation of Republic Act No. 9287 in June 2026.

Charges for theft under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code are being prepared for inquest before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.