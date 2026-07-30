Online meet-up leads to blackmail in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A 22‑year‑old woman’s online acquaintance turned into a nightmare after a man she met through the internet allegedly blackmailed her with threats to spread their intimate video.

Police said the suspect, identified only as alias “JC,” 36, first connected with the victim online by offering financial assistance.

The two later agreed to meet in person, checking into a motel in Pasig City on July 18 where they allegedly had an intimate encounter.

Before leaving, the suspect reportedly deleted their online conversation and blocked her contact number, concealing his identity.

More than a week later, on July 27, the victim received messages from him demanding another meeting and threatening to upload their intimate video if she refused.

Alarmed, she sought help from the Talipapa Police Station. Officers set up an entrapment operation that led to JC’s arrest in front of a fast‑food restaurant along Quirino Highway in Barangay Talipapa.

Authorities recovered two cellphones from the suspect, now undergoing forensic examination. He denied the allegations, claiming no video existed.

JC is facing charges for grave coercion under Article 286 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act, and for violating the Anti‑Violence Against Women and Children Act.

Police reminded the public to be cautious when meeting people online and to verify identities before agreeing to in‑person encounters.