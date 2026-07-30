OFW hailed as Rome’s ‘pickpocket hunter’

By Diann Calucin

What began as an ordinary commute turned into a viral moment that made Mervin Dayagro, a 45‑year‑old factory worker from Cavite, an unexpected hero in Rome’s fight against pickpockets.

Dayagro’s journey started months earlier when he witnessed an elderly tourist robbed inside a subway train. Haunted by guilt for staying silent, he resolved to act.

Soon, he began observing suspected pickpockets across the Metro system, learning their patterns and warning passengers with his now‑familiar cry: “Attenzione, pickpocket!”

His vigilance culminated on July 13, when a tense confrontation with suspected thieves escalated into a scuffle inside a crowded train.

The clash, captured on video, spread rapidly online and turned Dayagro into a symbol of resistance.

Reactions were mixed—some praised him as a hero, others criticized him as a vigilante. But for Dayagro, the mission was never about fame.

“Kung hindi ako nakakita ng nangyari sa matandang ’yon, baka wala akong naging dahilan para maging pickpocket hunter,” he said, recalling the robbery that pushed him to act.

Despite the risks and his family’s concern for his safety, Dayagro continues his efforts, insisting that raising awareness is worth it. “Sana maramdaman ng mga tao rito na may dayuhang may pakialam, na may gustong baguhin ang takbo ng sistema,” he said.

For many commuters, he has become more than just a viral figure—he is proof that ordinary people can stand up against crime.