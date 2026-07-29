Villaflor cruises past India’s Dani, advances to last 16; Albo loses

Clarence Villaflor ensured Philippine representation in the next round of the men’s singles competition after cruising past India’s Harsheel Dani, 21-16, 21-12, on Day 2 of the Philippine International Challenge, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, on Wednesday at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

The world No. 122 came out sharp from the opening rally, using his speed to neutralize Dani’s reach and seize control of the first game.

Dani kept the second game competitive early on, but Villaflor had an answer for every rally the Indian mounted, closing out the match in just 32 minutes to advance to the Round of 16 of the tournament backed by the MVP Sports Foundation, Smart, PLDT, Yonex, Sunrise, Maynilad, Cignal, MWell, Jollibee, Milksha, and Telescoop.

“Sobrang happy po na nakalagpas ako sa Round of 64 at Round of 32. Happy naman sa performance kasi nagawa ko yung play ko at nabuhos ko naman lahat. Ginawa ko talaga ‘yung best ko, kaya ayun, nanalo,” said the World Championships-bound shuttler.

Villaflor will next face Thailand’s Tanawat Yimjit for a spot in the quarterfinals. Yimjit advanced after Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo retired just minutes into their Round of 32 match due to injury.

Villaflor emerged as the lone Filipino to survive a strong Indian contingent in the men’s singles draw of the tournament, which has attracted players from more than 28 countries and is supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee.

Three-time national champion Jelo Albo bowed out in the Round of 32 after falling to ninth-seeded Indian Siddhanth Gupta, 21-11, 21-19. Gupta was one of six Indian players who advanced to the Round of 16.

The Philippines also saw its campaign end in the women’s singles Round of 32, with Mika De Guzman and Christel Fuentespina both falling to Thai opponents.

Sarunrak Vitidsarn defeated De Guzman, 21-11, 21-17, while top seed Tidaporn Kleebyeesun dispatched Fuentespina, 21-17, 21-13.

Meanwhile, Christian Bernardo and Lea Inlayo kept the country’s hopes alive in the mixed doubles event, dominating New Zealand’s Dylan Soedjasa and Justine Villegas, 21-10, 21-9, to advance to the Round of 16.

Selected matches are available live and free on the PusoP.Com website and app. Fans can also catch the action through the Smart Sports Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as the Pilipinas Live app