Here’s what Chot Reyes has to say after TNT’s ‘gutsy character win’

By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT head coach Chot Reyes just couldn’t help but praise his players, who despite missing almost everyone in their starting lineup, managed to gut out a hard-earned 110-107 victory over a stacked Converge team to end a two-game slide.

Already playing without key players Calvin Oftana, Jayson Castro, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Kelly Williams, the Tropang 5G also lost Jordan Heading and RR Pogoy in the game that also saw them trail by as many as 17.

Still, charges of Reyes stepped up, particularly the seldom-used players and kept the team within striking distance before Rey Nambatac took over and delivered the game-winning triple at the buzzer.

“You hardly hear me talk about character in interviews because for me character is what’s within and we don’t have to talk about it to demonstrate it but I think definitely, tonight it was a gutsy character win,” said Reyes.

“We could have folded so many times. When they got to a 16-point lead right off the bat, we could have folded, when we lost Jordan, when we lost Roger but still the guys continued playing,” he added.

Heading after carrying the scoring load for TNT in the first half, exited early in the contest with an apparent shoulder injury while Pogoy also went down with a hyperextended knee just minutes after.

Reyes had to dig deep, fielding in guys like Paul Varilla, Tyrus Hill, Kevin Ferrer and Jio Jalalon but they all contributed one way or another to the win.

But aside from the late-game heroics of Nambatac, the veteran coach is also tipping his hats off to his defenders Kim Aurin and Sean Quitevis. Henry Galinato was also solid in holding the fort inside for TNT.

“They contributed and allowed this guy (Nambatac) beside me to come up with his end game heroics but I thought the defense of Sean Quitevis and the defense of Kim Aurin on Mikey Williams in teh fourth quarter was crucial. I thought Henry Galinato played an excellent game,”said Reyes.

At this point, a cloud of uncertainty shrouds the health of the defending champions but Reyes was glad that the team has the fight in them to overcome the manpower issues.

“Overall we don’t know the state of our health but it’s a great win to have.”