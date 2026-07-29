Gilas 3×3 U23 faces rough sailing at Asian Games

By MARK REY MONTEJO

It’s going to be a rough journey for Gilas Pilipinas U23 3×3 after landing in a formidable group in the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games slated Sept. 20 to 25 in Japan.

Following the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ (SBP) decision to expand its 3×3 pool, the Nationals now need to prepare intensively if they are to go deep after being drawn in Pool A alongside Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, and Hangzhou Games bronze medalist Mongolia.

Reigning champion Chinese Taipei heads Pool C that has last edition’s runner-up Qatar, Indonesia, and Bahrain, while Pool B is composed of China, Iran, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Pool D, meanwhile, features Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

The Taiwanese reigned supreme after beating the Qataris, 18-16, in the gold medal match. On the other hand, the Mongolians stunned the Koreans, 21-20.

With collegiate talents in Bismarck Lina, Bryan Sajonia, Janrey Pasaol and Justine Sanchez, the Philippines finished 7th after posting a 4-2 win-loss tally.

They reached the quarters but stumbled to South Korea, 19-16.

With regard to Gilas 3×3 current roster, SBP is looking forward to creating a 12 to 13-man list which will be split for the quadrennial meet and the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup – where the country set for a comeback after failing to qualify for eight years – which runs from Sept. 15 to 19 in Wuhan, China.

Part of its preparation for the continental showpiece is joining the Youth Nations League in Singapore next month, according to 3×3 program director Ryan Gregorio.

College stars Jhuniel Dela Rama, Koji Buenaflor, Earl Medina, Cabs Cabonilas and Jedrick Daa are part of the potential players to don the tricolors under the tutelage of head coach JJ Espanola.

This also aligns to SBP’s mission of delivering 3×3 team – men’s and women’s – in the Olympics as the said discipline is part of the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.