SMB coach Leo Austria opens up about undergoing angioplasty

By REYNALD MAGALLON

San Miguel Beer head coach Leo Austria opened up about undergoing an angioplasty procedure during the PBA break, explaining that side effects of his medications have kept him away from the team through its first three games.

Austria said a routine check-up revealed blockages on his arteries which required him to undergo the procedure.

“We had a medical check-up para maka-comply kami sa renewal ng GAB license. And then, the result, we found out there’s something wrong with my ECG. After a week, nakita namin ‘yung result, and then immediately, pinakita ko sa mga cardiologists, Dr. Tony Leachon and Rommel Galvez,” recalled Austria.

“He said sa akin, you have to undergo a stress test kasi makikita kung anong klaseng puso meron ka. Ini-scan, and then there was something wrong. To confirm everything, kailangan mag-undergo ako ng angiogram and then na-confirm na my arteries [are] blocked,” he added.

The diagnosis actually came as a shock for Austria, who revealed he is experiencing no symptoms and was even active during the team’s practice sessions and participating in some pickup basketball games.

“I’m so lucky because the doctor told me na, ‘You are a walking (time) bomb.’ Buti hindi ako nag-collapse. My friend Tony Leachon, he has a team sa Manila Doctors, inarrange niya lahat, and then all of a sudden, nagkaroon ako ng angioplasty,” explained the veteran mentor.

Austria made his first public appearance since the procedure in San Miguel’s 110-96 loss to NLEX, although he stayed behind the bench with assistant coach Peter Martin calling the shots for the fourth-straight game.