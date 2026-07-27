POC nears mission in resolving volleyball leadership crisis

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) moved closer to resolving the country’s volleyball leadership crisis after all board members of the suspended Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) agreed to resign.

“That’s the first step, and they all agreed to resign,” said POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino after the volleyball general assembly on Monday, July 27, in Parañaque City.

The assembly also approved key constitutional amendments, including the creation of a 13-member board with athlete representatives, seats for the UAAP and NCAA, a POC representative, and the removal of the chairman’s position. The secretary-general will now be appointed by the federation president.

“This is to promote inclusivity and ensure stakeholders prioritize the national teams,” Tolentino said.

With the amendments approved, the POC will convene another general assembly on Aug. 10 to discuss the roadmap toward fresh elections for the federation.

The POC has been overseeing the PNVF following its suspension by the FIVB, a move that followed sanctions imposed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the POC.