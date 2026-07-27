SB19 named Philippine tourism ambassadors ahead of global tour

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Filipino pop group SB19 has been named the Philippines’ newest tourism ambassadors, with the Department of Tourism tapping the internationally known P-pop act to help promote the country to overseas travelers as the group expands its global reach.

The appointment was announced days before SB19 begins major performances in the United States and Japan as part of its ongoing world tour.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the five-member group’s growing international fan base makes them ideal partners in showcasing the Philippines to audiences abroad.

“SB19’s talent is undeniable. Their music is powerful, and so is their influence,” Angara-Mathay said. “They have the reach to connect with fans across the United States, Europe, ASEAN, and beyond.”

The announcement followed a weekend teaser from the tourism department, which sent the group a “Galingbayan” box, a play on the traditional balikbayan box that symbolizes the connection of Filipinos living overseas with their homeland.

SB19 later shared the gift on social media while confirming their new role.

According to the tourism department, the group’s popularity has already translated into increased interest in visiting the Philippines, with Filipino-Americans and international fans traveling to watch the group perform and experience the country firsthand.

The agency said it hopes to capitalize on SB19’s influence to encourage more visitors to explore Philippine destinations, culture and hospitality through upcoming tourism campaigns.

The tourism appointment comes as SB19 continues to break new ground overseas. On July 29, the group is set to become the first Filipino act to throw a ceremonial first pitch before a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

A day later, they are scheduled to make history again as the first Filipino act to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

In August, the group will also perform at Summer Sonic 2026 in Osaka and Tokyo alongside fellow Filipino acts ena mori and BINI, which was also recently named a Philippine tourism ambassador.