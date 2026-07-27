HeadlinesSportsTennis

DC Open is anything but easy for Alex Eala

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines. (AP File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

Alex Eala braces for another tough test to kick off her North American hard-court swing after being drawn in the bottom half of the bracket at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington DC, United States this week.

The world No. 29 Eala is unseeded in the WTA 500 event and is scheduled to face Chinese wildcard Zheng Qinwen in the opening round.

Though a wildcard entry, the 23-year-old Zheng is no stranger to Eala.

The Chinese was once ranked as high as No. 4 and made into the finals of the 2024 Australian Open, and winning the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal.

She also beat then 18-year-old Eala in their lone meeting at the semifinals of the 2022 Hangzhou Games before eventually winning the gold.

An elbow surgery, however, sidelined her in the second half of last year and is slowly making a return this year.

Apart from Zheng, other prominent athletes that Eala could face if she goes deep are

world No. 2 Elina Svitolina, seventh seed Canadian of Filipino descent Leylah Fernandez, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and eighth seed Emma Navarro.

The DC Open is just the first of Eala’s tournaments leading to the US Open slated late next month.

 

Chooks-to-Go also extends help to another Olympic medalist
Eldrew Yulo captures floor exercise bronze at Cairo leg of FIG World Cup series
Slippery and dangerous when wet, says Chot on playing venues
Volleyball stars here for world club meet
Adios, Andy!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ateneo star joins IMG Academy, dream of playing in big league

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ateneo star joins IMG Academy, dream of playing in big league
Baseball Headlines Sports
Janine Gutierrez, ‘super lucky’ kay Jericho Rosales!
Entertainment Timing
LeBron James picked Philly, eight years after billboards asked him to play for Sixers
Basketball Sports
Chezka offers World 8-Ball title to late mother: ‘Ma, I did it! Para sa’yo ’to!’
Headlines Sports