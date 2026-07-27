6 masked minors nabbed for vandalism at SONA protest

By TRIXEE ROSEL

Six minors were taken into custody by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday, July 27, for alleged vandalism during protest actions linked to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. confirmed the arrests, while QCPD director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said the youths were allegedly wearing balaclavas when apprehended.

Police reported they were caught defacing property along Commonwealth Avenue during the demonstrations.

Authorities withheld the identities of the minors.

The arrests came as various groups staged rallies along Commonwealth Avenue ahead of and during Marcos’ annual address at the Batasang Pambansa.

The PNP warned against violence or unlawful acts during the SONA and reminded protesters to remain peaceful and comply with permit conditions.