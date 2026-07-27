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Cops block protesters on Recto Avenue before Marcos SONA

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Aerial view shows police holding back protesters along C.M. Recto Avenue in Manila early July 27, as rallies kick off ahead of President Marcos’ SONA. Security has been tightened in Manila and Quezon City, with more demonstrations expected through the day. (Manila Police District photo)

By DIANN CALUCIN

Around 100 protesters were stopped by police along C.M. Recto Avenue in Manila early Monday, July 27, containing one of the first demonstrations ahead of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The protest began at 7:08 a.m. near Isetann, with participants from groups including Youth for Nationalism and Democracy (YND), Kilusan, Lupa Pilipinas, Pamalakaya, Pangisda, Workers for People’s Liberation (WPL), Pambansang Kaisahan ng Magkabayang Magbubukid (PKMM), and the Nuclear-Free Bataan Movement (NFBD).

By 8:20 a.m., police estimated the crowd at about 100, with the Manila Police District (MPD) using aerial monitoring and maintaining lines of personnel to block the march.

Protesters carried placards and chanted slogans demanding accountability and criticizing economic conditions and national sovereignty. Among the messages raised were: “Mamamayan, magkaisa! Kumilos, panagutin ang gobyerno sa krisis at pagtataksil sa bayan.”

Police said the protest remained peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported.

Marcos was set to deliver his SONA at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, where thousands of security personnel were deployed.

In Manila, double-layered barricades and MPD lines were positioned along major roads leading to Malacañang Palace, with additional police securing the perimeter.

Authorities expect more demonstrations across Metro Manila throughout the day, with police on alert and monitoring developments.

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