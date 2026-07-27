ROS gets back at Ginebra; NLEX seizes Group A lead

Riley Grigsby paced the Kings with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Troy Rosario and RJ Abarrientos had 13 apiece for Ginebra which slid to a 1-2 record in Group B.

Meanwhile, NLEX passed its first acid test with flying colors, drubbing perennial contender San Miguel, 110-96, to stay unbeaten in four games.

The Road Warriors unloaded a fiery 20-2 run in the second frame to establish a big lead before holding off repeated rallies from the Beermen to seize the solo lead in Group A standings with a 4-0 record.

Schonny Winston set the tone for NLEX, firing 20 of his 24 points in the first half while Dequan Jones topped the scoring with 27 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Robert Bolick also came a rebound shy of a triple double after scattering 14 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds while Anthony Semerad fired five triples to finish with 15 and Robert Herndon nailed three to chip in 13.

NLEX stretched the lead to as many as 25 but SMB mounted a huge comeback behind Don Trollano who fired 11 of his 16 points in the final frame.

The Beermen came within eight, 92-84, but Bolick played the fireman’s role and buried a huge four to restore order for the Road Warriors.

George King paced SMB with 31 points while June Mar Fajardo chipped in 15 points and six rebounds before exiting the game with an obvious limp while walking. It also didn’t help that CJ Perez sat out the entire second half due to what appeared a groin injury.