ROS gets back at Ginebra; NLEX seizes Group A lead

By REYNALD MAGALLON
Rain or Shine exacted its revenge against its last conference’s semifinal tormentor Ginebra, 110-99, to go back-to-back in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 26.
Caelan Tiongson presided over the telling third quarter rally, draining three of his five triples to help the Elasto Painters create the much-needed separation and take down the Kings, who eliminated them in the mid-season conference.
Tiongson finished with 21 points while import Aaron Fuller threw his weight around inside the paint to post 37 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Adrian Nocum orchestrated the attack for ROS with 13 points and 10 assists while Jhonard Clarito had 13 points and seven rebounds to the Elasto Painters who improved to a 2-2 record after dropping their first two games.
The Road Warriors unloaded a fiery 20-2 run in the second frame to establish a big lead before holding off repeated rallies from the Beermen to seize the solo lead in Group A standings with a 4-0 record.
Schonny Winston set the tone for NLEX, firing 20 of his 24 points in the first half while Dequan Jones topped the scoring with 27 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Robert Bolick also came a rebound shy of a triple double after scattering 14 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds while Anthony Semerad fired five triples to finish with 15 and Robert Herndon nailed three to chip in 13.
NLEX stretched the lead to as many as 25 but SMB mounted a huge comeback behind Don Trollano who fired 11 of his 16 points in the final frame.
The Beermen came within eight, 92-84, but Bolick played the fireman’s role and buried a huge four to restore order for the Road Warriors.
George King paced SMB with 31 points while June Mar Fajardo chipped in 15 points and six rebounds before exiting the game with an obvious limp while walking. It also didn’t help that CJ Perez sat out the entire second half due to what appeared a groin injury.