African Olympian eyes 2nd IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu crown

Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman returns to the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld next month determined to prove that his breakthrough victory was no one-off.

After capturing the title in his race debut in 2024, the South African sat out last year’s edition but is back, seeking a second championship against what is arguably the strongest international professional field ever assembled for the country’s premier middle-distance triathlon.

Schoeman’s commanding wire-to-wire triumph in 2024 established him as one of the event’s standout champions. This year, however, the 34-year-old faces an even sterner challenge on a course renowned not only for its world-class setting but also for its punishing heat, humidity and demanding terrain that test even the sport’s most accomplished professionals.

He won the grueling 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run in four hours, two minutes and 31 seconds, besting New Zealand’s Sam Osborne (4:06:40), and Britain’s Tom Bishop (4:11:01).

What made the victory even more remarkable was that it came in Schoeman’s debut over the IRONMAN 70.3 distance.

While the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic bronze medalist has since competed in several middle-distance events around the world, including the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship and Challenge Samarkand, his victory in Lapu-Lapu remains his lone IRONMAN 70.3 title – making his return to Cebu on Aug. 9 even more compelling as he seeks to capture another crown that launched his transition to long-course racing.

But repeating will be anything but easy.

A fired-up international cast is eager to foil the 2024 champion in the marquee race organized by Sunrise Events, inc., setting the stage for another spectacular battle of endurance, speed and tactical brilliance on one of Asia’s premier triathlon destinations.

Leading the challengers is Austria’s Sebastian Fuchs, the 24-year-old rising star who captured third place at IRONMAN 70.3 Spain in 2023 and continues to establish himself among Europe’s promising young professionals.

New Zealand’s Brett Clifford also looms as a major threat after compiling an impressive string of podium finishes this season, highlighted by a silver medal and multiple bronze-medal performances in half-IRONMAN races, including events in South Korea and Taiwan.

Japan’s Kenshin Mizushima brings an equally formidable résumé, having captured multiple elite overall championships in IRONMAN 70.3 competitions and regional triathlon circuits.

Also expected to contend are China’s Mial Hao, Singapore’s Aaron Kiss, Australia’s John Fothergill and American Thomas Iñigo, along with a host of other accomplished professionals eager to seize one of the most coveted titles on the Asian racing calendar.

Beyond the professional battles, athletes from around the globe will compete across numerous age-group divisions, including the Filipino Elite category, ensuring another unforgettable celebration of endurance sports.

Participants will once again race across the spectacular championship course highlighted by the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), whose sweeping views and challenging layout have become one of the signature attractions of IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu. Combined with Cebu’s scenic coastline and the region’s trademark tropical conditions, the venue continues to rank among the sport’s most memorable destinations.

Registration for the race is ongoing. For details, visit www.ironman.com/races/im703-cebu-philippines.