OFW mom rushes home after son killed in Pangasinan ambush

By Liezle Basa Inigo

A 24‑year‑old man was shot dead in Barangay Barang, Malasiqui, Pangasinan, on Saturday afternoon, July 25, after two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on him and his companions.

His 23‑year‑old friend also died, while a 21‑year‑old female companion is recovering in a hospital.

Police said the victims were standing by the roadside when the suspects suddenly appeared and shot them before fleeing.

Authorities have launched a manhunt and dragnet operations to track down the assailants and prevent further incidents.

The victim was identified as Harryvel Belo, eldest son of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Cherry Belo, who has been working in Malaysia.

Cherry said she received the devastating news from her son’s friend and immediately appealed for justice.

“Sobrang sakit po nito, nagtrabaho ako sa ibang bansa para sa mga anak ko. Pero di ko matanggap na ganyan sinapit niya,” she said.

Cherry’s employer allowed her to leave, and she is now on her way back to the Philippines to attend her son’s burial and be with her grieving family.

Days before the shooting, Harryvel had asked her over the phone if she would be coming home soon.

She told him she needed to finish paying for the motorcycle they had bought for him before returning next year.

Police Regional Office 1 Director Brig. Gen. Jovencio Badua Jr. has ordered Pangasinan Police Provincial Director Col. Dennis de Leon to lead the investigation into the ambush.