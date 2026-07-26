Australian held for sexual assault in Pasay condo

By Jean Fernando

An Australian national was arrested after he sexually assaulted a woman inside his condominium unit in Pasay City, police said.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito M. De Sesto identified the suspect as “Nedal,” 22.

According to the investigation, the 43-year-old complainant went to the suspect’s condominium unit at around 7:20 p.m. to discuss possible gymnastics training opportunities for her daughter.

Police said that during the meeting, the suspect allegedly forced the woman onto a bed and sexually assaulted her despite her resistance.

Investigators said the victim repeatedly tried to escape, but the suspect allegedly prevented her from leaving the condominium unit.

The woman eventually managed to seek assistance from on-duty building security personnel, who immediately responded and turned the suspect over to officers of the Pasay City Police Sub-Station 10.

The case was subsequently referred to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) for investigation and documentation.

Authorities said appropriate charges have been filed against the suspect.