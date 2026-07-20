No injuries reported in Alabang hospital fire

By Jonathan Hicap

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon assured the public that no one was harmed after a brief fire broke out at the city‑funded Ospital ng Muntinlupa (OsMun) in Barangay Alabang on Sunday, July 19.

The fire was reported at 3:39 p.m., prompting the hospital to declare Code Red, a protocol for fire or smoke incidents. Within nine minutes, by 3:48 p.m., the blaze was extinguished.

It originated in a housekeeping storeroom on the roof deck used by outsourced maintenance staff to store cleaning materials.

Hospital security officers and firefighters quickly contained the flames, while nurses and guards went around to reassure patients that the situation was under control.

Patients were also advised to secure their belongings and prepare for possible evacuation, but none was needed.

Investigators are now determining the cause of the blaze.