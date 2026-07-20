No burned bridges for Juami, SMB

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Juami Tiongson may have nearly spoiled San Miguel’s night, but the Terrafirma guard insisted there was never any bad blood between him and the Beermen even after they traded him ahead of the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup.

Tiongson erupted for 27 points and nearly powered the Dyip to an upset of his former team before Terrafirma eventually bowed, 104-109, on Saturday, July 18, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“There’s no hard feelings naman kasi when they traded me, they were very professional,” Tiongson told reporters after the games.

“Parang lahat ng sinasabi, ‘revenge game,’ bakit revenge game eh they never did anything personal to me anyway,” added the veteran guard, who won two championships with the Beermen.

The respect goes both ways for San Miguel.

Beermen deputy coach Peter Martin said the team is genuinely happy with Tiongson’s performance, admitting he had to step back from his usual role and make do with the limited touches when he joined San Miguel via trade in 2024.

“We’re happy for Juami. I’m so happy for Juami. Gusto ko talagang maging maganda yung laro ni Juami against us,” said Martin.

“Sa amin, buong series na niya para makakuha ng 20 shots. Dito, nakukuha niya ng isang gabi lang. I’m happy for him,” he added.

Tiongson said changing teams never changed the bond he built with the Beermen, recalling how his former teammates warmly welcomed him before tipoff.

“I always have a good relationship with them, especially the players. Up until now, si Mo (Tautuaa), nagse-send pa rin ng memes eh. ‘Yung bond ko with them, hindi na mawawala ‘yun whatever team I play in,” he added.