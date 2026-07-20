Cambodia topples Indonesia to conquer SEA V Cup Week One

CITY OF CANDON — Cambodia announced its arrival among the region’s elite, defeating heavy favorite Indonesia, 25-23, 28-26, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11, to claim the gold medal in the SEA V Cup on Sunday at the Candon City Arena.

Voeurn Veasna had 29 points on 26 attacks, two aces and a block as Cambodia, who entered the zonal meet ranked 117th in the world, outlasted Indonesia, which just last month won the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men’s Cup in India.

Kuon Mom scored 27 on 22 attacks, four blocks as Cambodia, which went 0-8 in the Sea V. League last year, proved it belongs.

Halim Farhan led Indonesia with 23 points on 21 attacks and two aces, while Boy Arnez Arabi had 22 points, all on attacks.

Thailand ended the week with a 23-35, 30-28, 25-20, 28-26 victory over Vietnam for the bronze medal in the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and the City of Candon headed by Mayor Eric D. Singson.

The Thais regrouped after a dismal first set and outlasted a determined Vietnamese side that refused to fold.

Bhinijdee Nadapet erupted for 30 points on 28 attacks and two blocks, drawing huge cheers from the big closing-day crowd

Thungkham Chaiwat had six of Thailand’s 15 blocks, finishing with 21 points.

“We are very happy about today. We’re looking forward to next week, we will try our best,” Thaweerat Thanathat said.

“We help each other, we support each other.”

Nguyen Ngoc Thuan paced Vietnam with 32 points from 28 attacks and four blocks, while Tang Ngoc Hieu scored 11 and Tran Duy Tuyen added 10.

Indonesia and Cambodia were playing for the gold medal at posting time.

The Philippines on Saturday salvaged fifth place with a straight-sets victory over Myanmar.

All six teams return to action in the second leg set next week in Indonesia.