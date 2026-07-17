HOTDOG’s enduring legacy takes center stage in long-overdue tribute concert

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

What makes a legend?

Is it originality? Is it legacy? Is it influence?

The band HOTDOG embodies all three. Not because its members set out to change Philippine music, but because they did.

Many of today’s artists may not even realize it, but much of the creative freedom they enjoy, from singing in Filipino to seamlessly blending Tagalog and English in pop songs, can be traced back to HOTDOG and the Manila Sound movement they helped spark more than five decades ago.

Before then, much of the local music scene looked outward for inspiration. Songs were often crafted to sound Western, while writing and singing in everyday Filipino or casually mixing it with English was dismissed by some as “baduy.” It simply wasn’t considered the formula for a hit.

Then came a group of musicians who ignored the convention.

They wrote the songs they wanted to write, in the language they naturally spoke, and wrapped them in infectious pop melodies. Audiences embraced them, and what began as simply making music on their own terms would later be recognized as the Manila Sound, a movement that gave Filipino pop music a voice it could truly call its own.

That alone deserves celebration.

Founded in the early 1970s, HOTDOG didn’t just produce a string of enduring hits. The band helped elevate what Filipino popular music could sound like. Instead of chasing overseas trends, it showed that songs rooted in local language, humor and everyday life could resonate just as powerfully with audiences, a philosophy that continues to shape OPM today.

Which is why “Manila, Manila: The HOTDOG Tribute Concert” feels less like the usual nostalgic outing and more like a long-overdue, well-deserved tribute.

Set for Aug. 8 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City, the concert will reunite three of HOTDOG’s iconic vocalists—Maso Diez-Rivera, Gina Montes-Infante and Rita Saguin-Trinidad—for a one-night celebration of the band’s enduring music.

It also serves as a prelude to the upcoming stage musical, “Bongga Ka, ‘Day: The Annie Batungbakal Musical,” another production inspired by HOTDOG’s remarkable songbook.

Joining the original members are some of today’s biggest and fastest-rising performers, including Adie, Rob Deniel, Sam Concepcion, Wilbert Ross, Atasha Muhlach, Aubrey Caraan, Mia Bella, P-pop groups ALAMAT, GAT and RAYA, as well as cast members of “Bongga Ka, ‘Day: The Annie Batungbakal Musical.”

At a recent press conference, the younger artists underscored the importance of honoring the OPM pioneers.

“It’s such an honor to performing alongside people who shaped OPM historically like HOTDOG,” ALAMAT’s Jao said. Importante siya kasi it allows us to look back at our roots and relive it, ang sarap sa feeling. Mas maganda na huwag natin kalimutan ang roots natin. We should cherish it always kasi ‘pag dinala natin up to now, ang ganda ng mapapakita natin.”

For the group’s surviving members, seeing younger artists reinterpret their songs is proof that the music has never faded.

“I go abroad, I hear ‘Manila,’ the OFWs play it, karaokes play it everywhere. I think you go out to the bars, ‘di ba? They’re being covered by bands. It’s everywhere, it’s infectious,” Maso said.

Rita echoed the sentiment.

“I also think that our music cuts across all generations. My kids, personally, enjoy Hotdog, so that makes me proud,” she said.

Maso said the tribute concert also carries emotional significance as it honors the band’s late founders, Dennis and Rene Garcia.

“So much pride. Actually, I know that Dennis and Rene are even prouder,” she said. “They’re gonna miss it but, wherever they are, I think they’re very proud of the fact that these young people, these young artists will be singing their songs in the concert. They will be very proud.”

For many Filipinos, HOTDOG’s songs have long outgrown the era in which they were written. Tracks such as “Manila,” “Pers Lab,” “Ikaw ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko,” “Annie Batungbakal” and “Beh Buti Nga” have become part of the country’s musical vocabulary, passed from one generation to the next through family playlists, karaoke sessions, live bands and now, a new wave of artists rediscovering them.

More than 50 years later, HOTDOG’s music remains woven into everyday Filipino life, heard in karaoke sessions, performed by bar bands and sung by Filipinos around the world.

As such, we conclude: Legends aren’t defined by how loudly they announce themselves. They’re measured by how many people continue to sing their songs long after they’ve left the stage.

Tickets for “Manila, Manila: The HOTDOG Tribute Concert” are available through TicketWorld.