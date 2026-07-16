Thailand rolls past Myanmar, barges into semis

CITY OF CANDON — Thailand breezed into the semifinals of the SEA V Cup, dominating Myanmar, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19, on Thursday at the Candon City Arena.

Nadapet Bhinijdee and Chaiwat Thungkham sustained their fine play as Thailand notched its second win in as many matches in Pool B play.

After a shaky four-setter against Vietnam, the Thais came up with a strong performance against the rank outsiders Burmese, sealing the win in a little over an hour.

Bhinijdee scored 17 on 13 attacks, two blocks and two aces, while Thungkham had 10 points on nine attacks and an ace as Thailand gets a day off ahead of the semifinals of the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and the City of Candon headed by Mayor Eric D. Singson.

Vietnam and Myanmar clash on Friday.

Thungkham is pleased Thailand is finding its groove as it seeks to repeat its title romp here last year in the SEA V League.

“We got three points today, we hit our goal,” Thungkham said through an interpreter.

“We are very happy with these two games, this boosts our confidence for the next round.”

Asian Volleyball Confederation Men’s Cup champion Indonesia plays against Alas Pilipinas and Cambodia in Pool A of Week One of the zonal meet.

“We look at it game by game, we focus on just that. One game, one game, and then the next, until the final,” Thungkham said.