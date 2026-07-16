ROS ships Gian Mamuyac to Phoenix for future first round pick

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine is shipping two-way guard Gian Mamuyac to Phoenix for a future first round pick — a deal the PBA approved on Thursday, July 16.

Currently at an impasse with Mamuyac with regards to the extension, the Elasto Painters had decided to let go of one of its most consistent guards along with a Season 53 second round pick for Phoenix’s first round pick on the same season.

The 6-foot-2 guard’s contract was auto-extended until the end of the season after both his camp and ROS failed to strike a deal during the initial negotiations.

According to Titan Management Group, Mamuyac will try to negotiate for a three-year deal with the Fuel Masters management.

With the trade, Mamuyac is leaving the franchise that selected him fifth overall during the Season 47 rookie draft.

He will be joining a young Fuel Masters core that also featured fellow Ateneo standouts Tyler Tio and Kai Ballungay alongside Jason Perkins, Ken Tuffin and emerging star Ricci Rivero.

For ROS, Mamuyac’s departure should be a big blow to the team especially with the offense and defense that the 27-year-old guard provides. It is also putting more pressure on guys like Adrian Nocum, Anton Asistio, Felix Lemetti and Andrei Caracut to step up and deliver.

Interestingly, like Mamuyac, Caracut is somewhat on a similar ship, having auto-extended until the end of the season while negotiating for a new deal.