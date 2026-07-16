Barangay tanod shot dead while breaking up Pasig bar brawl

By Richielyn Canlas

A 41‑year‑old barangay tanod was gunned down early Saturday, July 11, as he tried to break up a street brawl outside a sports bar in Barangay Buting.

Police said the watchman, Marlon Sabandal, had arrived to pacify two groups of men engaged in a heated confrontation when one suspect retrieved a firearm from a parked car and handed it to his companion.

The gunman then fired indiscriminately, hitting Marlon and two others.

Marlon sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Rizal Medical Center, but doctors declared him dead on arrival due to massive blood loss.

Authorities said three suspects fled on a motorcycle toward C‑5 Road in Taguig, while another was arrested at the scene.

Homicide and frustrated homicide charges have been filed against those in custody, with the fugitives facing similar complaints.

Marlon’s family condemned the attack, saying he was killed while fulfilling his duty to protect the community.

“Bilang pamangkin ko, hindi niya kasi deserve na mamatay ng ganiyang klase—na wala siyang kalaban laban, wala siyang kasalanan. Tawag ng tungkulin (yung) ginawa niya tapos biglang ganiyan na lang na nabaril siya hanggang sa namatay,” Marlon’s aunt said.

“Kung sino man ang gumawa ng ganiyan sa aking pamangkin sana sumuko ka na. Panagutan mo yung ginawa mo sa kaniya. Very unfair sa kaniya na mawala ang buhay niya, para rin sa mga magulang niya na umaasa sa kaniya… Kung nasaan ka man, managot ka,” she added.