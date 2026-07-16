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Suspects in Perry Mariano, driver slay arrested – PNP

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities investigate the daylight ambush at the intersection of EDSA and Timog Avenue in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City, that left businessman Perry Mariano and his driver dead on April 28. (Photo from QCPD)

By Trixee Rosel

Six men have been charged with murder over the brazen April 28 ambush that killed businessman Perry Mariano and his driver along Timog Avenue corner EDSA, after investigators pieced together evidence that led to their identification.

Police said the suspects included the alleged gunman, the getaway motorcycle driver, two spotters, and two accomplices.

Their names surfaced following an extensive probe by the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit and Kamuning Police Station 10.

Investigators recovered the motorcycle abandoned near Scout Rallos, which became a crucial lead.

From there, authorities used CCTV backtracking, witness accounts, digital forensics, GCash transaction records, and social media profiling to trace the suspects’ movements before and after the attack.

Ballistics tests also linked spent cartridges from the crime scene to a firearm used in a previous shooting in Pampanga.

The six suspects, identified only by their aliases “Uno,” “Besa,” “Boy,” “Bore,” “Frapa,” and “Pajo,” now face two counts of murder.

Another suspect, believed to own the motorcycle used in the ambush, was charged separately under the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

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