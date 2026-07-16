PH Volcanoes frustrate Singapore, set up Finals clash against Malaysia

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine men’s rugby team went full throttle in the second half and romped a 33-10 win over Singapore to advance to the final round of the 2026 Unions Cup at the NKRAFA Pitch in Thailand Wednesday, July 15.

The reigning champions played sluggishly in the opening half and found themselves trailing the Singaporeans 8-10 before Vincent Young, Ned Stepheson, Judd Greenhalg, and Michael Blatteis hit their stride and changed the complexion of the game.

In the final on Daturday, July 18, the Volcanoes will face Malaysia, which defeated Chinese Taipei, 42-29.

Also slated that day are Singapore and Chinese Taipei in the battle for third place, Asian Barbarians against Thailand for fifth, and Laos versus Guam for seventh.

“It was a real test match, right? Singapore came out with a raised level of intensity, and we were there to match it,” said Volcanoes head coach Josh Sutcliffe.

“So to be a part of a game that’s a real test match, like a real jeopardy. Both teams were trying to impose their will. That was really exciting to be a part of,” he added. “After halftime, I threw out the challenge to the boys.”

Prior to their final appearance, the Philippines kicked off its title defense in style by dismantling Laos, 74-0, in the opener.

The victory also marked the Philippines’ second straight appearance in the Unions Cup final after capturing the title in the previous edition with a commanding 23-6 win over Thailand, capping a triumphant return to the international stage.