Alas Pilipinas falls in Candon’s SEA V Cup

CITY OF CANDON — Cambodia came up with a huge upset on opening day of the SEA V Cup, turning back the Philippines, 25-23, 28-30, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8, on Wednesday at the Candon City Arena.

Veasna Voeum had 33 points on 28 attacks, three blocks and two aces, while Kuon Mom scored 11, all on attacks as the Cambodians produced the worthiest win of the day.

It was a huge result for the world No. 117 Cambodians, who went winless in the SEA V. League last season also in Candon.

That left the 90th-ranked Alas Pilipinas a gargantuan task against Asian Volleyball Confederation Men’s Cup champion Indonesia on Friday.

Alas Pilipinas got big numbers from new guys Joshua Magalaman and Jude Garcia, while Louie Ramirez, one of just a few returning players from national squad that saw action in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s world Championship last year, also delivered.

Magalaman had 21 points on 15 attacks, four blocks and two aces, while Garcia scored 20 on 18 attacks, one block and one ace. Ramirez scored 17, with 16 from attacks and one block.

Meanwhile, Thailand needed a little settling-in before finding its groove, eking out a 33-31, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Vietnam in the opener.

The Thais, No. 66 in the FIVB world rankings entering the tournament, needed 41 minutes to take the opening set before Vietnam, four spots above at 62nd, quickly leveled the match.

Skipper Amornthep Khonhan said they simply kept on grinding, and Thailand went on to deliver an entertaining opener in the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and the City of Candon headed by Mayor Eric D. Singson.

“We just had to push harder and play our volleyball,” Khonhan said through an interpreter.

The 30-year-old opposite hitter added that they tried not to think about the pressure, and worked “point by point, not thinking about the result.”

Chaiwat Thungkham led the Thais with 21 points on 17 attacks, two service aces and two blocks, while Bhinijdee Nadapet added 19 points on 18 attacks and a block.

Khonhan came up with 14 points on 10 attacks, three blocks and an ace.

Aside from eyeing a repeat of its SEA V. League victory in the first leg last season also in Candon, Thailand looks to move up the FIVB table by scoring big wins in this tournament offering important world ranking points.

The Thais slid to 66th in the world, dropping below Vietnam, after a tough stint in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Men’s Cup won by Indonesia last month.

That victory vaulted Indonesia to 44th in the FIVB rankings, which they hope to solidify in the Sea V Cup.