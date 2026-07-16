CKSC eyes repeat over SSHS in KO quarters duel

St. Stephen’s High School and Philippine Cultural College try to complete the semis cast when they battle separate rivals in the in the 40-years division of the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) on Friday, July 17, at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

The third-ranked SCAG-St. Stephen’s battles Big Chill-Chiang Kai Shek College at 7p.m. before No. 4 Eastern Communications-backed PCC takes on No. 5 GT Radial-Grace Christian College at 8:30 p.m.

The winners in the knockout quarterfinal matches will join top seed and reigning titlist Hua Siong College and No. 2 Xavier School in the semis starting on Monday, July 20.

For finishing 1-2 after the elims, the James Yap-led Hua Siong College and Xavier, bannered by former PBA stars Chris Tiu and Joseph Yeo, need only to win once to set up another exciting title showdown.

Hua Siong College and Xavier figured in a thrilling three-game series last year in a finale that drew massive attendance with Yap and former UAAP MVP Ken Bono playing key roles for Hua Siong College.

While CKSC ended up No. 6 at the end of the elims, the Blue Dragons are coming off a stunning 73-72 win over the St. Stephen’s – thanks to a completed 4-point play by Wendell Yvo Yu with barely 15 ticks left.

Former Mapua star Sean Co led CKSC with 21 points, 9 boards and two assists while Christian Luanzon, now a member of coaching staff of UP in the UAAP, paced St. Stephen’s with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists.

GCC will also go into its match with PCC emboldened by a 73-63 win over Trigem-Uno High last Monday that saw Allan Anson Tan scatter 22 points.

The 9-school league has the backing of Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Yong Kee Roasting House, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.