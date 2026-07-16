Alex Eala connects with fans in a meet-and-greet event

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

For the third straight day since her arrival last Sunday, Alex Eala made her Filipino fans proud and very happy during a meet-and-greet session on Wednesday, July 15, at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Hosted by longtime partner Globe, the event saw Eala sign autographs, pose for photos and share stories about her journey on the international tennis circuit, giving fans an up-close look at her life as one of the sports’ biggest stars.

Eala was honored by no less than President Marcos at Malacanang on Monday during a homecoming reception before attending a media conference on Tuesday.

Eala also took the opportunity to thank the fans for their unwavering support, saying their encouragement continues to inspire her as she competes against the world’s best.

“Maraming salamat sa suporta, sa pagpupuyat, sa pagdarasal,” said Eala, who is coming off a historic fourth-round finish at the Wimbledon — the first Filipina to do so in any Grand Slam in the Open Era.

“I’m doing my best to make you guys proud and I hope sana subaybayan nyo pa rin ako in my next matches and in my next journey,” she added.

KD Dizon, Globe’s Chief Marketing Officer, honored Eala and highlighted how her journey has inspired and connected with Filipinos through her perseverance and humility.

“When Alex stepped onto that court, she wasn’t just swinging her racket. She carried the hopes, the grit and the indomitable spirit of the entire Filipino people,” Dizon said. “And we at Globe are really thrilled to be able to connect you to that magic, enabling this community with exclusive experiences such as this.”

Mariana Zobel De Ayala, SVP in Leasing and Hospitality Group Head of Ayala Land, echoed the sentiment.

“Alex, you’ve certainly inspired more Filipinos to discover and fall in love with tennis. And you’ve reminded us about the uniting power of sports and rallying behind a shared cause,” Zobel De Ayala said. “But beyond that, you’ve given many Filipinos a reason to believe.”