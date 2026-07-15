Cignal, NCAA forge new broadcast partnership 

New grounds will be broken as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has found a new broadcast partner with the Philippines’ leader in sports broadcasting Cignal. The landmark partnership will usher in a new era of coverage for the country’s oldest collegiate league beginning with Season 102 this September.

“We’ve long been eyeing the NCAA to be added to our growing ledger of sports properties. Here in Cignal, we are sports and we welcome you to your new home,” said MediaQuest Holdings Inc. Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“We are delighted to find the best home for the NCAA with Cignal and we’re overjoyed to begin a new chapter in the storied history of the league. We believe this collaboration will strengthen Philippine sports and we look forward to a fruitful and meaningful collaboration with Cignal,” said NCAA Philippines Policy Board President Fr. Aloysius Ma. A. Maranan, OSB of host San Beda.

“This partnership with the NCAA strengthens Cignal’s dedication to bringing only the best for Philippine sports and elevating it to new heights. We’re very thankful that you’ve entrusted us with this responsibility of covering the NCAA,” said MediaQuest Holdings Inc. President and CEO Victorico P. Vargas.

“Cignal is ready to bring the NCAA to the next level and we’re elated to bring the action to reach more audiences through our platforms,” said MediaQuest Holdings Inc. Chief Financial Officer & Cignal Officer-in-Charge Christopher C. Lizo.

San Beda University will serve as the Season 102 host with this athletic year’s theme being Strive. Believe. Unite.

This partnership reinforces Cignal’s commitment to championing the cause of the Filipino athlete, with the NCAA student-athletes being provided the biggest platform to stage their athletic prowess while bringing the action closer to fans here and abroad.

Under the deal which will run for two seasons – Cignal will carry the league’s marquee events and provide full live coverage for the men’s basketball and women’s volleyball tournaments, as well as the much awaited cheerleading competition through a multi-platform broadcast plan which will include airing on Free TV, Pay TV, Digital Streaming & Social Media. This multi-platform broadcast of Cignal ensures that NCAA games are accessible on any device, and available for both local and international fans.

In addition, Cignal will also provide media mileage to other NCAA sporting events by showing updates, highlights and news features throughout the season.