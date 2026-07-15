Fernandez, other Cebuano greats to be feted

Cebuano players who have made their mark in local basketball will be honored by the MPBL on Saturday, July 19, after the first game between Mindoro and Zamboanga at 5 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

Ramon Fernandez, a four-time PBA MVP and part of a record 19 champion teams, and multiple national team member, heads the 21 honorees to be given plaques of recognition for their contribution to the upliftment of the sport.

Also to be feted are Bonel Balingit, Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, Peter Naron, Marcelino “Terry” Albarillo, Rodolfo Jose “Bong” Abad Jr., Hilario “Larry” Villanil, Calvin Tuadles, Alfonso “Al” Solis, Lowell Briones, Alexandro “Jojo” Lim, Maximo “Mad Max” Delantes, Wilfredo “Willy” Generalao, Norberto “Titing Manalili Sr., Rogelio “Roger” Yap Jr., Junthy L. Valenzuela, Cresencio “Dondon” Ampalayo, Manuel “Manny” Paner, Ramon “Montoy” Singson, Jercules “Jojo” Tangkay and Reynaldo “Reyns” Yncierto.

MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta and Operations Head Zaldy Realubit said this is just the initial batch and other deserving Cebuano cagers will similarly be feted in the future.