Sparkle welcomes 99 workshop graduates, expands talent training with new courses

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Future actors, performers, and aspiring hosts took a step closer to their showbiz dreams after 99 students completed the latest batch of Sparkle Prime Workshops, with Sparkle GMA Artist Center also introducing new training programs aimed at preparing talents for the evolving entertainment industry.

The graduates were recognized during a ceremony held July 4 at the German Moreno Studios, representing four programs: Fundamentals of Acting, Specialized Acting, Kids 360, and Real Talk Real Presence Public Speaking.

Among those who joined the celebration were GMA Network Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group and President and CEO of GMA Films Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Sparkle First Vice President Joy Marcelo, Assistant Vice President for Talent Management Tracy Garcia, Assistant Vice President for Talent Recruitment and Development Jenny B. Donato, and Sparkle artist Allen Ansay.

This year’s graduating class also included several Sparkle artists, among them Tala Gatchalian, Justine Ong, Tyrone Tan, Ryke Reyes, and Veiled Cup 2026 Grand Champion Arabelle Dela Cruz.

Hosted by Meghan Dionisio and Justine Ong, the graduation ceremony featured performances by the students, showcasing what they had learned throughout the workshops. Sparkle artists Marian Ansay and Tala Gatchalian also performed during the event.

One of the newest additions to Sparkle Prime this year is its Real Talk Real Presence Public Speaking Workshop for both kids and adults, reflecting the growing demand for communication skills beyond acting.

Meanwhile, the Specialized Acting Workshop introduces students to techniques under the Eric Morris System of Work, an acting approach that focuses on character development and scene study.

Sparkle Prime Workshops provide aspiring talents with professional training in acting, public speaking, and performance, giving participants practical experience while preparing them for opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Sparkle is now accepting enrollees for the second batch of workshops, which will run from September to October.