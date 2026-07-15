Fajardo allays serious injury fears after missing SMB Govs’ Cup opener

By REYNALD MAGALLON

June Mar Fajardo assured that there’s nothing serious in the elbow injury that prevented him from suiting up in San Miguel’s dominant 123-109 debut over Macau in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup on Tuesday, July 14.

The Beermen missed the services of the MVP frontrunner in the opening game after hyperextending his elbow during his stint with Gilas Pilipinas during the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Fajardo said he is targeting a return in SMB’s next game on Saturday, July 18 against Terrafirma.

“Sali na ako sa next practice. And baka maglaro na ako sa Sabado,” said Fajardo. “Nothing serious naman. Okay naman ako. Pahinga lang.”

Fajardo’s absence was hardly felt as backup big men Rodney Brondial and Mo Tautuaa stepped up against the Giant Pandas.

Brondial even hauled down a career-high 25 rebounds to highlight an all-around effort that also included 10 points, seven assists, four steals and a block.

“Biro ko nga kanina, kailangan ko lumabas sa mundo ng halimaw kasi wala si June Mar e,” Brondial said in jest.

“Ready lang ako palagi sa kung anong opportunity na binibigay sa akin, kinukuha ko lang naman. Nagkataon kasi na may opportunity na tumakbo,” he added.

Mo Tautuaa also had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. Import George King also picked up the scoring with 30 points, seven assists, and five rebounds while CJ Perez chipped in 21 points and SMB newcomer Jerrick Ahanmisi with 16.