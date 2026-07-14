New timeslot for ALLTV’s ‘Mabilis Lang ‘To’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

ALLTV Channel 2 has moved its flagship news program “Mabilis Lang ‘To” to a new weekday timeslot as part of changes to its programming lineup.

The program began airing in its new schedule on Monday and is now broadcast from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Hosted by Ralph Lopez and Michelle Guillang, “Mabilis Lang ‘To” delivers news updates on national issues and other top stories.

The network has also retained its Saturday morning block featuring “Sagot ni Doc” and “Dapat Legal.”

“Sagot ni Doc,” hosted by Michelle Guillang, airs every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and tackles health and wellness topics with medical experts.

It is followed by “Dapat Legal,” hosted by Atty. Chris Sorongon, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The program discusses legal issues and provides information on laws affecting Filipinos.

All three programs are aired on ALLTV Channel 2 and are simulcast on AllRadio 103.5 and Planet Cable Channel 3.