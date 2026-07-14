SJI-Bacolod maintains pristine card, One La Salle scores third straight win

Caera Celis and Edz Escultura served as St. John’s Institute-Bacolod’s one-two punch in downing guest team Perfect Set Dream Makers, 25-16, 25-15, for a third straight win in the 2026 Shakey’s Juniors National Invitationals on Tuesday at the Playtime FilOil Arena in San Juan.

The Falcons remained unbeaten in three games and moved closer to claiming a spot in the Final Four of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea.

Celis finished with 11 points on seven kills and four aces to lead SJI-Bacolod’s offense while Escultura provided ample support with nine markers on five attacks and four service winners.

“It feels good to play against other teams from other countries. Siyempre taga-ibang bansaa sila kaya naga-adjust kami kasi iba ang sistema nila,” Escultura said after the Falcons’ swift 52-minute domination of the California-based Dream Makers.

“We’re grateful na nakalaban namin sila,” Escultura added.

SJI-Bacolod exploited Perfect Set’s spotty service receive by raining down 13 aces while outgunning the Dream Makers in attacks, 23-14.

Perfect Set absorbed a third straight loss in as many starts in the weeklong competition supported by Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.

Victoria Anderson paced the Dream Makers with six points, all from spikes, while Nizmund Manalad added three.

Meanwhile, One La Salle collected a third straight win after sweeping Pusong Azul, 25-22, 25-19, to improve to a 3-1 win-loss record.

Kylie Celada torched Pusong Azul with 16 points built on 14 attacks and two aces to power One La Salle within a couple of wins of booking a semifinal berth.

Antonella Jayobo got five markers and Aislinn Alemana added five for One La Salle, who pounded 30 attack points and received 15 free points off Pusong Azul’s errors.

Pusong Azul dropped its fourth straight game with two more matches left in the elimination round.

Jhenica Sadia was the lone bright spot for winless Pusong Azul with 10 points. Juliana Peregrino scored six in a losing effort.

Action continues Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.

All games in the competition, backed by technical partners Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology and Team Rebel Sports, are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.