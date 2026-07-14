Special task group probes fatal shooting of American marine scientist

By Philippine News Agency

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has created a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to investigate the recent fatal shooting of an American marine scientist and the alleged sexual assault of his Filipino partner in Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

Police Capt. Stephen Jaynard Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NORPPO), in a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, said that SITG Carpenter is composed of police investigators, personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the Provincial Anti-Cybercrime Team, Scene-of-the-Crime Operatives, and other law enforcement units.

Initial police investigation indicates robbery as the possible motive after the intruders reportedly took valuables from the victims’ residence in Barangay Ajong.

“However, investigators are not ruling out other possible motives, given the other circumstances during the commission of the crime,” Polinar said.

Police said three men wearing bonnets and face coverings forcibly entered the residence of 73-year-old Dr. Kent Carpenter at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspects allegedly shot Carpenter in the head, killing him on the spot.

The assailants also allegedly sexually assaulted Carpenter’s 34-year-old Filipino partner.

She is now under the care of the police Women and Children Protection Desk, and her identity is being withheld.

Polinar said Carpenter’s next of kin in the United States and the US Embassy in the Philippines have been informed of his death.

Authorities are still conducting an inventory to determine the valuables and other items taken from the residence.

Carpenter was a renowned marine scientist known for his research on fish biodiversity.

He authored the scientific paper that identified the Verde Island Passage as the “Center of Marine Shore Fish Biodiversity.”

He also served as an adjunct professor and associate researcher at Silliman University, collaborating with the Institute of Environmental and Marine Sciences and the Angelo King Center for Research and Environmental Management.

Following news of his death, environmentalists, marine scientists, and academic institutions expressed condolences on social media.

“Today is a painful day for the Philippine marine science community. Last night, Kent Carpenter was brutally murdered in his home in Negros Oriental. Justice for Kent Carpenter!” a post on the Mangingisda Facebook on Monday said.

Meanwhile, Negros Island Region police director Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño assured the public that authorities are committed to solving the case and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence. I have directed our investigators to exhaust all legal means to identify and apprehend those responsible at the soonest possible time,” Cardiño said, assuring the victim’s family, community, and foreign visitors that the case is being treated with utmost urgency.