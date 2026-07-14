Did Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co secretly tie the knot?

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Fans of Bea Alonzo were sent into a frenzy on Tuesday after unverified reports claiming that the actress had secretly married businessman Vincent Co began circulating across social media.

The speculation gained traction after showbiz insider and talent manager Ogie Diaz claimed on his online program that Bea and the Puregold president exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Makati on Monday, July 13.

“Congratulations Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co, finally, they got married na sa Makati, noong July 13 at 7:00 PM,” Ogie said.

According to him, the alleged ceremony was attended only by a handful of guests, including owners of a luxury bag brand, and was reportedly held at Makati City Hall.

Ogie further claimed that someone had sent him photos from the supposed wedding, saying they appeared to confirm the marriage.

He also alleged that a marriage certificate exists, although no document has been publicly released or independently verified.

The report immediately fueled widespread discussion online, with fans and netizens debating whether the couple had indeed tied the knot after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Rumors about Bea and Vincent’s wedding have persisted for months, particularly after reports surfaced that plans for a grand ceremony had supposedly been delayed due to discussions surrounding a prenuptial agreement.

Ogie, however, claimed that the issue had already been resolved, saying the couple still opted to have a prenup. He also alleged that lawyer Lorna Kapunan was present to represent Bea’s interests.

If true, the intimate ceremony would mark a milestone for Bea, who has been open in previous interviews about her hopes of eventually settling down after her past high-profile relationships.