WWII mortars found inside QC junk shop

By Trixee Rosel

Seven vintage explosives, believed to be World War II remnants, were discovered inside a junk shop along F. Castillo Street in Barangay Bagumbuhay, Project 4, Quezon City, around 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Police said the shop owner grew suspicious of his workers’ behavior while unloading scrap materials delivered from their branch in Sitio Cabading, Barangay Inarawan, Antipolo City. He immediately alerted authorities, leading to the discovery.

Responding officers from the Quezon City Police District Project 4 Station coordinated with the District Explosives and Canine Unit (DECU), which secured the site and inspected the items.

The team identified the cache as seven heavily corroded 60mm high‑explosive M49A2 mortar rounds.

The mortars were safely retrieved and secured for disposal by DECU specialists.

The operation concluded at 10:15 a.m. without injuries or damage.

QCPD officials commended the junk shop owner’s quick action, stressing that reporting the find prevented a potentially dangerous situation.

Police reminded the public to avoid handling suspected explosives and to immediately report similar discoveries to the nearest station or through the QCPD hotline.