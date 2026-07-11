Phoenix, Blackwater pull rug from under Group B favorites

BY REYNALD MAGALLON

BJ Johnson exploded for 34 points as Phoenix pulled the rug from under Group B favorite Magnolia, 98-86, to kickstart its campaign in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Montalban on Saturday, July 11.

The Fuel Masters import spearheaded a strong middle quarters performance for his team, firing 26 of his total output to take control before the rest of his team did just enough to hold off repeated rallies from the Hotshots.

With the win, Phoenix joined fellow unlikely early leader Blackwater atop the Group B standings with 1-0 records. The Bossing earlier also pulled off a stunning upset of Rain or Shine, 131-108.

The Fuel Masters unloaded a backbreaking 10-1 rally in the final frame to take an 89-72 advantage before timely hits from Tyler Tio and Jason Perkins kept Magnolia, which last threatened when it cut the lead down to nine, 83–92, at bay.

Perkins provided ample support with 23 points while Tio finished with 11.

Zav Lucero paced Magnolia with 20 but import KJ Buffen hardly got into any rhythm with only 15 points to show after struggling with foul trouble.

Kentrell Barkley introduced himself to the PBA in style, notching a triple-double on his debut while steering Blackwater to a 131-108 stunner over Rain or Shine.

The former Indonesian Basketball League MVP lived up to the billing and compiled 29 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bossing caught the flat-starting Elasto Painters blindsided en route to the surprisingly lopsided win.

Barkley actually dropped 18 of his total in the opening frame where Blackwater raced to an early 24-12 lead before he created plays for his teammates in the second half.